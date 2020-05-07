You are the owner of this article.
Trash pickup around the Region returns to normal for some
urgent

Stock: Republic Services bins

Republic Services bins collect recyclables in 2018. 

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

For residents who rely on Republic Services for trash collection, bulk item and loose garbage pickup returned last week. 

On April 27, various municipalities in the Region saw their trash collection revert to normal after Republic Services announced in late March it would no longer pick up garbage left outside of a can or large items. 

Bulk items and loose garbage can now be picked up in Burns Harbor, Calumet City, Cedar Lake, Dyer, Griffith, Hebron, Highland, Kouts, Lowell, Michiana Shores, Ogden Dunes, Pines, Schererville, St. John and Winfield. 

Crown Point will see its trash services revert back to normal today, Mayor David Uran said during a recent Board of Works meeting. 

In late March, Crown Point had its recycling and trash pickup consolidated into one collection after the city's recycling was temporarily suspended, according to previous Times reports.

Municipalities that use Waste Management, including Munster, aren't able to place bulk items on the curb for collection yet. 

However, Waste Management has begun collecting yard waste again. 

Currently, Homewood Disposal and Michiana Recycling & Disposal aren't collecting loose garbage or bulk items, according to their websites. 

Gary-based Total Disposal has asked customers to bag all garbage and put it inside a trash can, according to a post on its Facebook page. 

Hammond, Hobart, Michigan City and Whiting city employees told The Times trash pickup is continuing as scheduled in each of the cities. Each city handles its own garbage collection. 

In Lake Station, garbage pickup has been reduced to pickup on Wednesday and Thursday. Recycling is picked up on Friday.

Portage resumed its bulk item pickup Monday, resident's first trash collection day of the month — also known as Amnesty Day — according to the Portage Streets and Sanitation Department.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

