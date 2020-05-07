Trash pickup around the Region returns to normal for some

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For residents who rely on Republic Services for trash collection, bulk item and loose garbage pickup returned last week.

On April 27, various municipalities in the Region saw their trash collection revert to normal after Republic Services announced in late March it would no longer pick up garbage left outside of a can or large items.

Bulk items and loose garbage can now be picked up in Burns Harbor, Calumet City, Cedar Lake, Dyer, Griffith, Hebron, Highland, Kouts, Lowell, Michiana Shores, Ogden Dunes, Pines, Schererville, St. John and Winfield.

Crown Point will see its trash services revert back to normal today, Mayor David Uran said during a recent Board of Works meeting.

In late March, Crown Point had its recycling and trash pickup consolidated into one collection after the city's recycling was temporarily suspended, according to previous Times reports.

Municipalities that use Waste Management, including Munster, aren't able to place bulk items on the curb for collection yet.