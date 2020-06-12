'Traumatized' family sues Chicago cops after search of home

CHICAGO — A family has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Chicago police “needlessly traumatized” a 4-year-old girl, her grandmother and an autistic uncle when officers burst into their apartment in February with guns drawn to execute a warrant to search for drugs the family didn't have.
In the excessive force lawsuit filed this week against the city and several officers, the Lyons family alleges that the officers stormed into their apartment in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood on Feb. 26 based on bad information from an informant that the officers failed to verify before executing the search warrant.
According to Sharon Lyons, the officers pointed their weapons at the family, including her 4-year-old granddaughter, before conducting a search for cocaine and heroin. No drugs were found.
“I feel like I’ve been violated,” Lyons told reporters during a news conference Thursday. She said there was no need to burst into the apartment because she would have let the officers in if they had knocked.
Having guns pointed at Lyons' 30-year-old autistic son was especially traumatizing for him, said her attorney, Al Hofeld Jr.
“He cannot handle stress. He became hysterical," Hofeld said. "He had no idea what was happening at all times. Officers’ guns were loaded, with their fingers around the triggers when they were pointing guns at the family.”
The lawsuit filed in behalf of the African American family alleges that the search warrant was not an isolated incident and was in fact part of a “widespread practice ... of using excessive force against citizens of color, including children and youth, and against their adult family members in front of the children, which traumatizes them."
A spokeswoman for the city's legal department declined to comment, saying the department had not been served with the lawsuit. The police department declined to comment on what it said is a pending investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
Griffith rally
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith protest cell snap John Luke
Valparaiso Black Lives Matter protest
Valparaiso Black Lives Matter protest
Valparaiso Black Lives Matter protest
Valparaiso Black Lives Matter protest
NWI residents gather in Crown Point in remembrance of Breonna Taylor
America Protests Chicago Police
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations
Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations
Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations
Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary protest
St. John protest
St. John protest
St. John protest
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
St. John protest
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
St. John protest
St. John protest
southlake mall protest 2.JPG
southlake mall protest 3.JPG
southlake mall protest 4.JPG
Southlake Mall protest.JPG
Southlake Mall protest 1.JPG
Cunningham 3.jpeg
Cunningham 1.jpeg
Protesters gather outside Munster Police Department
Protesters gather outside Munster Police Department
Tuesday BLM protest
Tuesday BLM protest
Tuesday BLM protest
Tuesday BLM protest
Tuesday BLM protest
UPDATE: Protest that closed many roads to the Borman Expressway ends up being a dozen people on a street corner
WATCH NOW: Crown Point officials address armed bystanders amid peaceful gathering
Calumet Avenue closed in anticipation of protest
Valpo protest
Police shut down Calumet Avenue at I-80/94 ahead of possible protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Portage Protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
Peaceful rally in Gary
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Merrillville protest
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Michigan City protest
Michigan City protest
Standoff on U.S. 30
Standoff on U.S. 30
Standoff on U.S. 30
Merrillville Walmart
Merrillville Target
Munster protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Lake County Tactical Unit at Southlake Mall rally
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police form blockade at 171st and Calumet
171st and Calumet
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!