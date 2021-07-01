Tri-Creek School Corp. names new superintendent

LOWELL — The Tri-Creek School Corp. board unanimously approved a new superintendent for the district Thursday.

Andy Anderson, who was the director of vocal music and the district-level music coordinator for Tri-Creek schools from 1998 to 2003, returns to Lowell after most recently serving as assistant superintendent for North Palos School District 117 in southwest suburban Palos Hills.

He thanked the school board for putting its trust in him to lead the district. His term starts next week and goes through June 30, 2024.

"I understand that we're ready to turn the corner and create a new chapter in this community, and I cannot tell you how excited I am to lead the charge," he said.

Anderson said he knows he will need to prove himself and intends to do just that.

Although he was content in his previous job, Anderson said he decided to apply for the role of superintendent because some of the best times of his life were in Lowell. During the interview process, the Tri-Creek school board made it clear to him that it cares about this community and was looking for a superintendent who could care for the people who lead the schools, the district office and the community members.