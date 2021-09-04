Tri-Creek schools now require masks

If they do become symptomatic, they should quarantine and get tested regardless of vaccination status.

In settings where not everyone wears a mask, close contacts will need to quarantine unless they are vaccinated or have had COVID-19 in the past three months. There are three quarantine options for those who need it: 10 or 14 days without a test or seven days with a negative test on days five, six or seven.

Tri-Creek said the mandate was implemented so quickly because it “needed to seize the moment as soon as possible to stop the quarantine of hundreds of healthy students.”

Students requesting a mask waiver will need to stay home or wear a mask at school until the waiver is granted.

Students who were identified as close contacts on buses and are asymptomatic were able to return to school Friday because they were in an all-masked environment when identified. Testing is not necessary for them to return.