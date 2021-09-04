Tri-Creek schools now require masks

LOWELL — Students and staff in Tri-Creek School Corporation are joining other Region schools in having to wear masks.
Starting Friday, anyone entering a school building during the school day had to wear a mask upon arrival until they leave, according to an update on the district website. The mandate is in place until further notice.
“The purpose of the Tri-Creek mask mandate is to minimize the number of identified close contacts and to avoid quarantine of asymptomatic kids while also lowering the number of positive COVID-19 cases in our schools,” the update said.
More than 500 “healthy” students were placed in quarantine during the first 12 days of school, the district said.
The new executive order Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Wednesday requires K-12 institutions to continue contact tracing, but modifies quarantine parameters for people who adhere to the recommended COVID-19 protocols.
Tri-Creek and other districts, such as School City of Hobart and Hanover Community School Corp., have mandated masks since its signing because in settings where everyone is masked, close contacts will be notified and told to monitor for symptoms for 14 days, but won’t need to quarantine unless symptoms develop.
If they do become symptomatic, they should quarantine and get tested regardless of vaccination status.
In settings where not everyone wears a mask, close contacts will need to quarantine unless they are vaccinated or have had COVID-19 in the past three months. There are three quarantine options for those who need it: 10 or 14 days without a test or seven days with a negative test on days five, six or seven.
Tri-Creek said the mandate was implemented so quickly because it “needed to seize the moment as soon as possible to stop the quarantine of hundreds of healthy students.”
Students requesting a mask waiver will need to stay home or wear a mask at school until the waiver is granted.
Students who were identified as close contacts on buses and are asymptomatic were able to return to school Friday because they were in an all-masked environment when identified. Testing is not necessary for them to return.
Those people were notified by the district, but others in quarantine who were not notified must wait until their originally-scheduled return date and be tested on day five, six or seven to return on day eight. They may also wait until day 11 to return without being tested.
There are exemptions to the mask mandate, as outlined in the district’s update. For example, students don’t have to wear them outside, when eating, at extracurricular activities, during passing periods and certain classroom settings where a physical distance of 6 feet or more can be maintained between all people.
“Progressive discipline” will be implemented for people who don’t comply with the mandate and could lead to suspension, expulsion and no-trespass orders for adults.
“Kids of Tri-Creek Schools will benefit more if we learn how to navigate together in a respectful manner,” the update said. “Keep respectful conversations alive. Know that parameters are constantly changing. Decisions are made in a manner believed to be what is best for our community. Remember the goal of keeping our schools open and healthy kids in them.”
Questions can be sent to returntolearn@tricreek.k12.in.us.