Tri-Creek schools will make masks optional, remains 'neutral' on vaccines

LOWELL — Like other districts in Northwest Indiana, Tri-Creek School Corp. said its goal is to keep COVID-19 out and students learning in-person this upcoming school year.
In the return to learn plan released this week, Tri-Creek said it plans to do that through optional masks, contact tracing and regular cleaning and sanitation. The plan outlines protocols that take effect Aug. 17 and a set of contingency protocols in the case of a government mandate.
To develop the plan, the school administration looked at information from the Indiana Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reviewed plans for other districts and gathered input from parents and community members.
The final recommendations, the plan says, are in the context of Tri-Creek Schools — which means it takes the concerns of community members, limitations of school buildings and teaching staff resources into consideration.
Additional information resources are linked at the bottom of the plan, including guidance from the CDC for K-12 schools, which recommends universal masking for everyone in a school setting.
Outside of buses where masks are federally mandated, wearing masks will be a personal choice for staff and students. The plan said people should support and respect whatever choice a person makes. Ridicule, it says, will not be tolerated.
The only time the plan says someone would have to wear a mask at school would be if they exhibited symptoms. They would need to go to the nurse, isolate and wear a mask until they left school property.
Anyone with COVID-like symptoms that can’t be explained by a chronic condition or other written explanation will be sent home for 10 days. They may come back if they have a negative test result and symptoms go away or if a medical provider says it isn’t COVID-19 and isn’t contagious.
Any positive cases will be reported to the health department. There will be a mandatory 10-day quarantine from the date of symptom onset or date of positive test, if asymptomatic.
Contact tracing will be done following a positive case. Vaccinated people identified as close contacts won’t have to quarantine so long as they are asymptomatic.
Unvaccinated close contacts will have to quarantine. People who are asymptomatic can come back to school after eight days, if they get a negative test result. Those who don’t get tested can come back on day 11.
The plan says the district remains neutral on vaccines as the decision is up to individuals and families. Adults can voluntarily show proof of vaccine to avoid having to quarantine, if they were to be identified as a close contact.
Vaccine records for students are legally accessible through the Children and Hoosier Immunization Registry Program, the plan says.
The return to learn plan outlines guidance and expectations for any quarantined students. There are separate outlines for elementary, middle and high school. The most important part, the outlines say, is for students to communicate directly with their teachers.
Any COVID-related absences for students will be excused and they will have the chance to make up the work in a designated time frame. For staff, such absences will be taken from accumulated leave time.
Except for quarantining, school will be in-person for all students. Field trips, athletics, performing arts and other extracurriculars are all slated to run as normal.
There will be some modifications within the schools, though. For example, the water fountains will be turned off, so students can bring their own bottles.
Breakfast and lunch will still be served in the cafeteria, but students will need to sit at assigned seats in case of any contact tracing.
Similarly, students will have assigned seats in classrooms for contact tracing purposes, but teachers may arrange furniture at their discretion.
The return to learn plan says it can be modified at any time if necessary due to a mandate from the local, state or federal authorities, including the school board of trustees or superintendent.