Tri-Creek schools will make masks optional, remains 'neutral' on vaccines

Outside of buses where masks are federally mandated, wearing masks will be a personal choice for staff and students. The plan said people should support and respect whatever choice a person makes. Ridicule, it says, will not be tolerated.

The only time the plan says someone would have to wear a mask at school would be if they exhibited symptoms. They would need to go to the nurse, isolate and wear a mask until they left school property.

Anyone with COVID-like symptoms that can’t be explained by a chronic condition or other written explanation will be sent home for 10 days. They may come back if they have a negative test result and symptoms go away or if a medical provider says it isn’t COVID-19 and isn’t contagious.

Any positive cases will be reported to the health department. There will be a mandatory 10-day quarantine from the date of symptom onset or date of positive test, if asymptomatic.

Contact tracing will be done following a positive case. Vaccinated people identified as close contacts won’t have to quarantine so long as they are asymptomatic.