 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tri Kappa raising funds for Schererville baby box
alert urgent

Tri Kappa raising funds for Schererville baby box

{{featured_button_text}}
Baby box stock

A new Safe Haven Baby Box is shown. Schererville is hoping to install one soon.

 Mary Freda

SCHERERVILLE — Earlier this year, Colleen DeVries, member of the Tri Kappa Associate Chapter of Dyer, Schererville and St. John, had a heart attack. 

The health scare, which DeVries said "wasn't any big deal," prompted her to restart a mission she had thought about before: bringing a Safe Haven baby box to Schererville. 

"Since we're stuck at home with this COVID thing, I got this idea to ask my chapter if they would approve us raising funds for the Safe Haven baby box, so that began my journey," DeVries said. 

Nation's 44th baby box dedicated in Merrillville
Anonymous donor ushers in Gary’s first baby box, fire chief says

DeVries said the associate chapter is comprised of women older than 65, many of whom said they were on board with the project.

Now, the group is trying to raise funds for the project — in a way to keep members and the community safe. 

Since the associate group can't hold an in-person fundraiser due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are raising funds via Facebook and through word of mouth for the project. 

"All of us are mothers, except for one or two, and we're also grandmothers. ... The women that put their babies in these boxes are very desperate women, and they're in crisis," DeVries said.

"They're either too young to care for a child or they have no resources to care for a child. Rather than leaving the baby in the woods somewhere, or along the side of the road, or God forbid in a dumpster — we don't have any place where a woman can anonymously surrender a baby."

DeVries said while surrounding communities, such as Crown Point, Merrillville and Lowell, have baby boxes, one is still needed in Schererville. 

"What if the young mother can't drive yet? What if the young mother has no resources to get to Crown Point? What if she's kept this pregnancy a secret? How is she going to manage that?" DeVries said. 

So far, the group has raised around $2,000 out of $15,000 for the project, and is hoping to see the box installed in 2021. 

"This is a pretty fail-safe way to know that your baby is going to be immediately cared for and safe," DeVries said. "Even if we save just one child's life, it's worth it." 

Baby box receives first newborn in Crown Point, fire chief says
Nation's 42nd baby box dedicated in Lowell

There are 41 Safe Haven baby boxes across the Hoosier state, with 12 in Northwest Indiana, according to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes website

The new box would likely be located at Schererville Fire Station No. 2, said Fire Chief Robert Patterson. 

Currently, Schererville town attorneys are reviewing paperwork for the project, Patterson said. 

"We're excited that we'll be another community around here that has it," Patterson said of the baby box. "Hopefully, it'll get a lot more good outcomes here in the future." 

Those looking to donate can do so via Tri Kappa's Facebook page @trikappatritownassociates or send a check to Safe Haven Baby Boxes at P.O. Box 185, Woodburn, IN, 46797. Checks must have "Schererville" in the for line for donations to go toward the Schererville baby box. 

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands of abandoned chicks die at Madrid's airport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts