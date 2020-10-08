Tri Kappa raising funds for Schererville baby box

"They're either too young to care for a child or they have no resources to care for a child. Rather than leaving the baby in the woods somewhere, or along the side of the road, or God forbid in a dumpster — we don't have any place where a woman can anonymously surrender a baby."

DeVries said while surrounding communities, such as Crown Point, Merrillville and Lowell, have baby boxes, one is still needed in Schererville.

"What if the young mother can't drive yet? What if the young mother has no resources to get to Crown Point? What if she's kept this pregnancy a secret? How is she going to manage that?" DeVries said.

So far, the group has raised around $2,000 out of $15,000 for the project, and is hoping to see the box installed in 2021.

"This is a pretty fail-safe way to know that your baby is going to be immediately cared for and safe," DeVries said. "Even if we save just one child's life, it's worth it."

There are 41 Safe Haven baby boxes across the Hoosier state, with 12 in Northwest Indiana, according to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes website.

The new box would likely be located at Schererville Fire Station No. 2, said Fire Chief Robert Patterson.