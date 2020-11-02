Trial delayed until next year for man charged with killing 3, setting home ablaze

CROWN POINT — A judge granted a request Monday to delay a trial until next year for a man accused of fatally shooting three family members and setting their home ablaze last year in Gary.

Reginald J. Carter, 31, of Chicago, appeared Friday before Judge Salvador Vasquez through a video teleconferencing network and said his attorney had talked to him about the delay.

Defense attorney Ralph Staples said discovery in the case was ongoing.

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz did not object to a delay.

She noted Carter's motion to continue the trial said he would accept responsibility under Criminal Rule 4, which sets a deadline for the state to bring a defendant to trial while holding him in custody.

Carter has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder and one count of arson in connection with the shooting deaths of his girlfriend, Yoasha Carter; her aunt Nefretiri Jones, 51; and her cousin Dwayne Jones, 33.

Police allege he killed them Oct. 25 and set fire to the house he shared with them in the 3500 block of West 20th Avenue in Gary’s Tolleston section.

Vasquez rescheduled Carter's trial to begin April 5. A pretrial hearing is set for Feb. 23.

