Trial rescheduled for father charged in baby's beating death

CROWN POINT — A jury trial was delayed Tuesday for a 27-year-old father, who has been in jail for nearly four years on charges alleging he killed his 1-year-old daughter.

Khabaugh Musgrave, of Gary, had been scheduled to face a jury this month.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota rescheduled his trial to begin May 3, because the Indiana Supreme Court suspended all jury trials statewide until March 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Musgrave is facing two counts of felony battery alleging he abused 15-month-old Najae Musgrave on March 6, 2017, at the family's residence in the 4400 block of Sixth Avenue in Gary. The baby later died at a Chicago hospital.

It wasn't the first time Musgrave had been accused of abusing his daughter, according to records obtained by The Times.

Najae had been removed from her parents' custody in March 2016 after her mother brought her to a hospital for blisters on her feet and lesions on her knees, Indiana Department of Child Services records showed.

The baby was returned to her parents' care before suffering the abuse that led to her death, records allege.