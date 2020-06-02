You are the owner of this article.
Trooper shoots man after high-speed pursuit from Munster
Trooper shoots man after high-speed pursuit from Munster

LAKE COUNTY — A man was shot by an Indiana state trooper after leading police on a chase early Tuesday with several passengers in the car, including a young child, police and witnesses said.

Eric R. Douglas, 30, of Crown Point, was being held at the Lake County Jail in connection with the chase and warrants out of Marion and Porter counties, Indiana State Police said.

Munster police responded about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a suspicious silver Nissan sedan. Police said the car was at a residence but did not give a specific location.

Douglas sped off without headlights on and tried to ram a Munster police car before fleeing eastbound on Interstate 80 from Kennedy Avenue. Douglas continued north on Cline Avenue and onto Columbus Drive in East Chicago, where he crashed into a roundabout, police said.

Douglas fled west on Columbus before stopping in the left lane. A trooper approached the car when it accelerated forward, striking the trooper and wedging him against a police car.

The trooper, while wedged between the vehicles, shot Douglas through the Nissan's windshield. Three other passengers in the Nissan were not wounded, police said. A Lake County sheriff's police officer was seen holding a young child, who apparently was a passenger in Douglas' vehicle.

Both Douglas and the trooper were both transported and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation was ongoing. The name of the trooper involved will be released Thursday, police said.

