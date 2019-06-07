PORTAGE — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after Indiana State Police responded to multiple crashes within an hour, police said.
Indiana State Troopers said the start of the busy travel season, coupled with the regular rush of commuters who take to the interstates after work Friday for weekend plans, contributed to the amount of wrecks.
Police responded at 3:07 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80/94 in Portage between exits 22 and 19, Indiana State Police Sgt. Dan Leslie said.
The motorcycle driver suffered a broken leg and was taken to the hospital, Leslie said.
Meanwhile, troopers responded to five other crashes along I-80/94 from Portage into Lake County. Leslie said luckily, no one was seriously injured and the crashes were minor, however, it caused substantial back-ups for afternoon and evening commuters.
As of 6:30 p.m., all lanes affected by the crashes were open.
“Between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., we responded to five crashes in a row,” Leslie said. “Most of the crashes happen from people following too close and not using proper turn signals. If people allowed more room between other vehicles, it would stop a lot of crashes.”
Leslie said another issue is drivers looking at their phones in the midst of a traffic back-up, causing further crashes in the area of an existing wreck.
“I quickly can turn into a chain reaction,” Leslie said.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
