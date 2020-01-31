You are the owner of this article.
Troopers, truckers spread human trafficking awareness throughout state
alert urgent

STOCK Indiana State Police

The Indiana State Police

 Jonathan Miano, The Times

Indiana State Police joined forces with out-of-state agencies and truckers this month to combat human trafficking in the Midwest.

Alongside Illinois, Michigan and Ohio state police, Indiana troopers teamed up with Truckers Against Trafficking to educate during January, which is human trafficking awareness month, according to Indiana State Police.

From Jan. 12-18, Midwest troopers hit the streets with an awareness campaign to educate those who are most likely to witness human trafficking, such as commercial vehicle drivers, truck stop staff and rest park employees. Troopers used knowledge they learned from Truckers Against Trafficking training, which takes a victim-centered approach and uses case studies to identify tell-tale signs.

During this time, a total of 26 public presentations were given to about 250 individuals throughout the state, Indiana State Police said.

Truckers Against Trafficking provided materials that police used during public awareness talks, including informational wallet cards, human trafficking response cards, brochures and window decals. These tools help people identify red flags, know what information to gather to report to police and how to respond if they believe they are witnessing human trafficking.

State police also teamed up with civilian motor carrier inspectors to disperse the materials throughout truck stops, rest parks and to truck drivers they encountered.

Meanwhile, authorities kept their ears and eyes open to detect any potential instances of human trafficking. No investigations were launched during the campaign, however officers made headway in spreading awareness, ISP said.

More information can be found at truckersagainsttrafficking.org

Anyone who has seen signs of possible human trafficking is asked to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “help” or “info” to 233733.

