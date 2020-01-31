Troopers, truckers spread human trafficking awareness throughout state

Indiana State Police joined forces with out-of-state agencies and truckers this month to combat human trafficking in the Midwest.

Alongside Illinois, Michigan and Ohio state police, Indiana troopers teamed up with Truckers Against Trafficking to educate during January, which is human trafficking awareness month, according to Indiana State Police.

From Jan. 12-18, Midwest troopers hit the streets with an awareness campaign to educate those who are most likely to witness human trafficking, such as commercial vehicle drivers, truck stop staff and rest park employees. Troopers used knowledge they learned from Truckers Against Trafficking training, which takes a victim-centered approach and uses case studies to identify tell-tale signs.

During this time, a total of 26 public presentations were given to about 250 individuals throughout the state, Indiana State Police said.

Truckers Against Trafficking provided materials that police used during public awareness talks, including informational wallet cards, human trafficking response cards, brochures and window decals. These tools help people identify red flags, know what information to gather to report to police and how to respond if they believe they are witnessing human trafficking.

