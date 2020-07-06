You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Truck fire closes northbound lane of I-65, state reports
breaking urgent

Truck fire closes northbound lane of I-65, state reports

{{featured_button_text}}
Stock traffic I65

Traffic on I-65.

 Damian Rico The Times

RENSSELAER — A semi-trailer truck fire has closed the right lane of northbound Interstate 65 at Ind. 114 in Jasper County, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest.

The incident is labeled by INDOT as a crash.

"Drivers should be cautious in this area and expect possible delays," according to INDOT.

No further details were available.

Check back with nwi.com for more details as they become available.

Get to know these new Indiana laws that take effect in 2020

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts