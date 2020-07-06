Truck fire closes northbound lane of I-65, state reports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RENSSELAER — A semi-trailer truck fire has closed the right lane of northbound Interstate 65 at Ind. 114 in Jasper County, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest.

The incident is labeled by INDOT as a crash.

"Drivers should be cautious in this area and expect possible delays," according to INDOT.

No further details were available.

Check back with nwi.com for more details as they become available.

