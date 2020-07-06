Truck fire closes northbound lane of I-65, state reports

RENSSELAER — A semi-trailer truck fire has closed the right lane of northbound Interstate 65 at Ind. 114 in Jasper County, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest.
The incident is labeled by INDOT as a crash.
"Drivers should be cautious in this area and expect possible delays," according to INDOT.
No further details were available.
Check back with nwi.com for more details as they become available.
911 fee
Abortion
Breast prostheses
Cancer screening
Child sex crimes
Chinese tech
Distracted driving
Gary schools
Griffith
Health pricing
Indigency
Insulin
Lake Michigan
Marriage
Medical billing
Microchipping
Online eye exam
Organ donation
Out-of-state prescriptions
RDA transit
Resource officers
School water
Sex assault victims
Small claims
Smoking age
Teacher evaluations
Unemployment
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!