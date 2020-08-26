Truck slams into 2 others on U.S. 30, driver airlifted to hospital, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — A semitrailer truck driver was injured Tuesday evening after failing to notice two other trucks stopped ahead along U.S. 30 and causing a chain reaction collision, according to LaPorte County police.

The Illinois driver was westbound on U.S. 30 when around 5:30 p.m. he slammed into the rear of another semitrailer truck driven by a Pennsylvania man that was stopped for a red light at Ind. 39 in rural Hanna Township, police said.

The collision pushed the Pennsylvania man's truck into another semitrailer truck stopped ahead of him that was driven by a 46-year-old Merrillville man, police said.

The Illinois driver who caused the collision was pinned in his vehicle and had to be extricated before being flown to a regional hospital for treatment, police said. He suffered an upper body injury.

