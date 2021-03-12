Trucking firm exec testifies former Portage mayor was paid for work never done

HAMMOND — The office manager for a Portage trucking firm said he wrote a $13,000 check to former Portage Mayor James E. Snyder for services he never saw Snyder perform.

That was the testimony Friday afternoon of Brett Searle, former fiscal officer for Great Lakes Peterbilt, during the fifth day of Snyder’s federal bribery trial.

Snyder is pleading not guilty to a federal charge he solicited and accepted that money to corruptly influence the award of $1.125 million in city contracts to the politically connected business.

Searle told the 15 men and women on the U.S. District Court jury Friday Great Lakes Peterbilt was a failing business in 2013.

He said its revenues were so low and it was so deep debt, the owners, Steve and Bob Buha, dipped into their private savings for $450,000 at one point just to keep paying their 60 employees.

Nevertheless, Buhas and their business donated nearly $9,000 to Snyder’s election campaign and charities in the first two years of Snyder’s administration.

Federal prosecutors say those donations were legal, but the $13,000 payment was a bribe to steer $1.125 million in garbage truck sales to the Buhas.