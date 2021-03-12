Trucking firm exec testifies former Portage mayor was paid for work never done

HAMMOND — The office manager for a Portage trucking firm said he wrote a $13,000 check to former Portage Mayor James E. Snyder for services he never saw Snyder perform.
That was the testimony Friday afternoon of Brett Searle, former fiscal officer for Great Lakes Peterbilt, during the fifth day of Snyder’s federal bribery trial.
Snyder is pleading not guilty to a federal charge he solicited and accepted that money to corruptly influence the award of $1.125 million in city contracts to the politically connected business.
Searle told the 15 men and women on the U.S. District Court jury Friday Great Lakes Peterbilt was a failing business in 2013.
He said its revenues were so low and it was so deep debt, the owners, Steve and Bob Buha, dipped into their private savings for $450,000 at one point just to keep paying their 60 employees.
Nevertheless, Buhas and their business donated nearly $9,000 to Snyder’s election campaign and charities in the first two years of Snyder’s administration.
Federal prosecutors say those donations were legal, but the $13,000 payment was a bribe to steer $1.125 million in garbage truck sales to the Buhas.
Snyder’s defense attorney, Jackie M. Bennet,t told jurors earlier the money was a legitimate payment for consulting services Snyder provided the Buhas' business for employee insurance coverage and information technology.
Searle said he asked the Buhas to document Snyder’s consulting business and services to Great Lakes Peterbilt for his records.
But Searle testified he never saw a contract between the trucking firm and SRC Consulting, the business name Snyder gave himself.
Searle said he never saw any invoices recording the $13,000 payment. “Bob (Buha) said he would get that, but he never did,” Searle testified.
Searle added he never saw never saw any reports or memos Snyder generated in his consulting work or presentations Snyder gave Great Lakes Peterbilt employees about health insurance.
He told Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill Koster he didn’t see so much as a business card to prove the existence of SRC Consulting.
Searle said he considered the donations and the consulting fee odd “without knowing details of what he was going to do.”
Grant Andres and Josh Pagel, two information technology consultants who worked with the City of Portage when Snyder was mayor, testified Snyder didn’t appear to be exceptionally knowledgeable about the subject.
Randall Evans, a former deputy commissioner for the state’s Department of Insurance, testified he never found any records showing Snyder was licensed as a insurance consultant.
Evans said he had no record of Snyder filing, with the state, a consulting agreement that spelled out the services justifying Snyder’s fee.
“Thirteen thousand dollars would certainly have raised a flag at the insurance department, he said.
The judge recessed the trial for the weekend. It will resume Monday.