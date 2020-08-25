 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
True BBQ in Crown Point nears opening date
alert top story urgent

True BBQ in Crown Point nears opening date

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Within the coming days, a new restaurant off the city's downtown square is set to open its doors. 

Owners of True BBQ & Whiskey Bar said they are putting the finishing touches and waiting for final inspections at the eatery at 116 N. Main St. before it opens. 

Co-owners Matt Doran, Niko Vlahos and Dean Frangos said they are hoping to see the barbecue spot open by next week. 

Though True BBQ is closed to the public, passersby can sneak a peek at the new restaurant, as it boasts a large, see-through garage door showcasing a modern, chic interior. 

True BBQ, Ricochet Tacos still looking to open Crown Point locations this summer
Historic preservation commissions OKs new signs in Crown Point square
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Northern Tool + Equipment opening in Merrillville, Dairy Queen coming to Hammond, Sophia's House of Pancakes temporarily closes, salon opens in downtown Crown Point

Diners "just have to wait for that garage door to go up," before stopping by for a bite to eat, said Kat Frangos, Dean Frangos's wife who helped the design of the restaurant come to life. 

The Crown Point location will vary from the True BBQ in Munster and will offer a scaled-down menu and a different vibe. 

Barbecue lovers can still find all of their favorites on the menu at the Crown Point eatery, including baby back ribs, St. Louis ribs, brisket and pulled pork. Seasonal specials also will be available. 

Vegan dishes, including a shaved barbecue seitan sandwich, a vegan Reuben and a vegan pulled pork sandwich made with jack fruit, will be offered at the Main Street location. 

A couple of weeks after the restaurant opens, an oyster bar also will be offered on the menu, Vlahos said. 

Both restaurants offer an upscale atmosphere, but the Crown Point location will offer more TVs to catch various sporting events.

The Crown Point location maintains a modern vibe with brick walls, black leather seating and live-edge tables. The lounge area offers a chic Western aesthetic, with seating that boats rich jewel tones and cowhide throw pillows. 

Culver's opening in St. John next month, in Hammond next summer
Plan commission approves first phase of new Crown Point hospital; work set to begin next month
Pink Ribbon Society asking for community's help to stay afloat

Originally, True BBQ was slated to open in spring 2020. However, when concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus grew in mid-March, final touches on the restaurant were paused, according to a previous Times report.

Co-owner Doran previously told The Times he's excited for the hometown feel that Crown Point offers. 

"We're seeing a ton of great restaurants recently come out to the square, and we see new developments come out as well," Doran said. "It's becoming more of a destination of restaurants now than just the 21-year-old's bar scene, which is awesome." 

The Crown Point restaurant will be open Wednesday through Monday from 3-11 p.m. and closed on Tuesdays. 

For more information, visit www.truebbqandwhiskey.com

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: August 26th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts