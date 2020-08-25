True BBQ in Crown Point nears opening date

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Within the coming days, a new restaurant off the city's downtown square is set to open its doors.

Owners of True BBQ & Whiskey Bar said they are putting the finishing touches and waiting for final inspections at the eatery at 116 N. Main St. before it opens.

Co-owners Matt Doran, Niko Vlahos and Dean Frangos said they are hoping to see the barbecue spot open by next week.

Though True BBQ is closed to the public, passersby can sneak a peek at the new restaurant, as it boasts a large, see-through garage door showcasing a modern, chic interior.

Diners "just have to wait for that garage door to go up," before stopping by for a bite to eat, said Kat Frangos, Dean Frangos's wife who helped the design of the restaurant come to life.

The Crown Point location will vary from the True BBQ in Munster and will offer a scaled-down menu and a different vibe.

Barbecue lovers can still find all of their favorites on the menu at the Crown Point eatery, including baby back ribs, St. Louis ribs, brisket and pulled pork. Seasonal specials also will be available.