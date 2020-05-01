True BBQ, Ricochet Tacos still looking to open Crown Point locations this summer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Two restaurants looking to make the square their home still hope to open their doors in 2020.

Ricochet Tacos and True BBQ & Whiskey Bar both plan to welcome diners this summer. Originally, both were looking to open in spring 2020.

Niko Vlahos, co-owner of True BBQ, said finishing touches on the Crown Point location were put on hold as concerns surrounding the coronavirus grew in mid-March.

"We were going kind of gung-ho to be ready to go by middle, end of April to be open and then after all of that happened, we kind of slowed down the process," Vlahos said.

Currently, Vlahos said the True BBQ team is taking a wait-and-see approach, with hopes of opening in July.

However, before the Crown Point location at 116 N. Main St. can open, the True BBQ in Munster needs to see some normalcy, said co-owner Matt Doran.

"That (Munster location) was going to be essentially our training (headquarters), bring all the employees, cooks there to train so they can go into Crown Point and have a good idea of ... how the food's done, and then the service, our standards of how we expect our servers to know everything," Doran said.