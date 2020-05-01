True BBQ, Ricochet Tacos still looking to open Crown Point locations this summer

CROWN POINT — Two restaurants looking to make the square their home still hope to open their doors in 2020.
Ricochet Tacos and True BBQ & Whiskey Bar both plan to welcome diners this summer. Originally, both were looking to open in spring 2020.
Niko Vlahos, co-owner of True BBQ, said finishing touches on the Crown Point location were put on hold as concerns surrounding the coronavirus grew in mid-March.
"We were going kind of gung-ho to be ready to go by middle, end of April to be open and then after all of that happened, we kind of slowed down the process," Vlahos said.
Currently, Vlahos said the True BBQ team is taking a wait-and-see approach, with hopes of opening in July.
However, before the Crown Point location at 116 N. Main St. can open, the True BBQ in Munster needs to see some normalcy, said co-owner Matt Doran.
"That (Munster location) was going to be essentially our training (headquarters), bring all the employees, cooks there to train so they can go into Crown Point and have a good idea of ... how the food's done, and then the service, our standards of how we expect our servers to know everything," Doran said.
The Crown Point location will vary from the Munster location, offering a scaled-down menu and a different vibe, with more TVs to catch sporting events.
Barbecue lovers can still find all of their favorites on the menu, including baby back ribs, St. Louis ribs, brisket and pulled pork. Vegan dishes will be offered at the Main Street location, along with an oyster bar and seasonal specials.
Doran said he's excited for the hometown feel that Crown Point offers.
"We're seeing a ton of great restaurants recently come out to the square, and we see new developments come out as well," Doran said. "It's becoming more of a destination of restaurants now than just the 21-year-old's bar scene, which is awesome."
Co-owner of Ricochet Tacos Jeff Stykowski said in an email that construction is still ongoing at the gourmet taco restaurant at 115 W. Joliet St.
"I think we’ll be ready in June, assuming the pandemic lightens up a little bit, it’s still full steam ahead over there," Stykowski said.
