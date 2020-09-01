Trump, in Kenosha, praises law enforcement, promises: 'This is going to heal very quickly'

“Some people thought it would be a good thing for me to come, a bad thing, I just wanted to come," Trump said. "I really came today to thank law enforcement."

Trump described the vast majority of police officers as "honorable, courageous and devoted public servants," but also spoke to the challenges in law enforcement, which he said can be exacerbated by "bad apples." He also repeated his characterization of police officers who harm people as "choking," which in a Fox News interview on Monday he compared with golfers missing a three-foot putt.

"You have some bad apples, we all know that, and those will be taken care of through the system and nobody is going to be easy on them either," Trump said. "And you have people who choke … I know you practice this all the time where you give people literally a quarter of a second to make a decision and a lot of them can’t make that right decision, it’s a very tough thing to do."

Also on Tuesday, Trump announced his administration will commit $42 million to the state for public safety support, funding for additional prosecutors, direct aid to law enforcement and funding for small businesses damaged by protests.