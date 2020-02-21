TV analyst? Spokesman? Freed ex-Gov. Blagojevich goes job hunting

In recent days, it sometimes seemed Blagojevich might be pining for something more from Trump.

The Chicago Democrat heaped praise on the Republican president as he addressed reporters outside his home Wednesday, a day after his release from a federal prison in Colorado. Blagojevich went so far as to say he'd vote for Trump, calling himself a "Trumpocrat."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: WHAT SALARY MIGHT HE BE LOOKING FOR?

A: At trial, prosecutors highlighted Blagojevich's extravagant tastes. They said he and his wife, Patti, spent more than $400,000 on clothes that included tailored suits and furs. On a single day, he even shelled out $1,300 on ties.

As governor, Blagojevich made a salary of around $177,000. In wiretaps, he sounds unimpressed when someone mentions that being the head of a nonprofit might bring in $200,000 or $300,000. "Oh, that's all?" he says.

Blagojevich and his wife were awash in more than $200,000 in consumer debt when he was arrested in 2008. Their debts deepened as his legal bills stacked up.

Q: WHAT MIGHT CURTAIL HIS JOB PROSPECTS?