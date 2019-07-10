{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO —Twenty-six new volunteer firefighters representing 11 Region fire departments will celebrate the completion of a rigorous 6-month training academy at the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) Foundation on Thursday.

These men and women have spent nights and weekends, at their own expense, completing the necessary training to become certified firefighters in order to serve in one of our local fire departments.

The graduation ceremony is at 6 p.m. Thursday at Wheeler High School Auditorium, 587 W. 300 N., Valparaiso.

The names of the graduates and their fire departments are the following:

Allen Barton – Rensselaer Fire Department

Daniel Becker – Wheatfield Fire Department

Tyler Bohle – Coolspring Fire Department

Ariel Brewer – Lake Station Fire Department

Lindsey Brum – Union Fire Department

Jacob Coen – Porter Fire Department

Donald Cole – Lake Station Fire Department

Russell Cronister – Lake Ridge Fire Department

Eric Damjanovic – Lake Ridge Fire Department

Jason Dewees – Kouts Fire Department

Logan Doperalski – Coolspring Fire Department

Jacob Goodwin – Springfield Twp. Fire Department

Matthew Haun – Rensselaer Fire Department

Blake Jefferson Jr. – Kouts Fire Department

Maxwell Lutz – Coolspring Fire Department

Matt Malum – Rensselaer Fire Department

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jamie Marvel – Springfield Twp. Fire Department

Kyle Mergenthaler – Kouts Fire Department

Madison Morris – South Haven Fire Department

Jose Navarro – Crown Point Fire/Rescue

Liam Oberlander – Porter Fire Department

Scott Paull – Coolspring Fire Department

Lidia Perez – Porter Fire Department

Karl Pineda – Lake Station Fire Department

Donald Reyes – Union Fire Department

Abigail Sullivan – Porter Fire Department

The Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) has developed a state-of-the-art campus to serve as a leading provider of safety, emergency preparedness, and response training. Established on 4.5-acre parcel in Valparaiso, Indiana, we strive to meet the training requirements and objectives of departments locally, regionally, and statewide.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
3
0
0
0
0