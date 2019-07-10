VALPARAISO —Twenty-six new volunteer firefighters representing 11 Region fire departments celebrate the completion of a rigorous 6-month training academy at the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) Foundation on Thursday.
These men and women have spent nights and weekends, at their own expense, completing the necessary training to become certified firefighters in order to serve in one of our local fire departments.
The graduation ceremony is at 6 p.m. Thursday at Wheeler High School Auditorium, 587 W. 300 N., Valparaiso.
The names of the graduates and their fire departments are the following:
Allen Barton – Rensselaer Fire Department
Daniel Becker – Wheatfield Fire Department
Tyler Bohle – Coolspring Fire Department
Ariel Brewer – Lake Station Fire Department
Lindsey Brum – Union Fire Department
Jacob Coen – Porter Fire Department
Donald Cole – Lake Station Fire Department
Russell Cronister – Lake Ridge Fire Department
Eric Damjanovic – Lake Ridge Fire Department
Jason Dewees – Kouts Fire Department
Logan Doperalski – Coolspring Fire Department
Jacob Goodwin – Springfield Twp. Fire Department
Matthew Haun – Rensselaer Fire Department
Blake Jefferson Jr. – Kouts Fire Department
Maxwell Lutz – Coolspring Fire Department
Matt Malum – Rensselaer Fire Department
Jamie Marvel – Springfield Twp. Fire Department
Kyle Mergenthaler – Kouts Fire Department
Madison Morris – South Haven Fire Department
Jose Navarro – Crown Point Fire/Rescue
Liam Oberlander – Porter Fire Department
Scott Paull – Coolspring Fire Department
Lidia Perez – Porter Fire Department
Karl Pineda – Lake Station Fire Department
Donald Reyes – Union Fire Department
Abigail Sullivan – Porter Fire Department
The Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) has developed a state-of-the-art campus to serve as a leading provider of safety, emergency preparedness, and response training. Established on 4.5-acre parcel in Valparaiso, Indiana, we strive to meet the training requirements and objectives of departments locally, regionally, and statewide.