Two duplicate bridge players in Northwest Indiana have recently achieved the rank of Life Master, whose requirements now are 500 masterpoints of a requisite number in four categories of pigmented points.
Martha Harris and Mary Kocevar have devoted a great deal of time and effort to hone their bridge skills until they reached this highly-prized goal. Mary still feels the exhilaration of being awarded one of the greatest honors, which resulted from her concerted focus on becoming a master of the game.
Results from the October duplicate bridge games in Lake and Porter counties — Valparaiso, Highland, Chesterton, Calumet Township and Portage — for the month of October list these players as the top 50 in masterpoints for the month. (There are 53 names that follow, since there was a four-way tie for 50th place.)
Louis Nimnicht, Steven Watson, Terry Bauer, Barbara Walczak, Joseph Chin, Yuan Hsu, Wayne Carpenter, Dave Bigler, Trudi McKamey, Laverne Niksch, George Roeper, Richard Will, Barbara Graegin, Alfred Simmons, Charles Tomes, Mary Kocevar, James O’Connell, John Goring, Norman Szewczyk, Robert Butz, Sally Will, Carol Miller, James Angell, James Lane, Joel Charpentier, Robert Porter, Joan Butz, Marcy Tomes, Barbara Lawson, Daniel Spain, Constance Stevens, Dorothy Hart, Indra Gupta, Dolores Marshall, Claire Murvihill, Harry Dunbar, John Teshima, Helen Miller, Eric Friedman, Dolores Browne, Jerry Palm, Fred Green, Terry Brendel, Lynn Bayman, Robert Ferguson, Donna Penn, Helen Thiros, Laurence Dunford, Carolyn Potasnik, Wayne Hiser, Larry Rabideau, Anna Urosevich and William Hahn