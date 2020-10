Two brothers killed in crash involving minivan and semi

GARY — Two brothers died Friday afternoon in a crash between a minivan and semitrailer.

At 12:27 p.m. Friday police responded to a crash with injuries at Fifth Avenue and Colfax Street, said Gary Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

When officers arrived they found a two-vehicle wreck involving a tan Chrysler minivan driven by a 66-year-old Gary man and a white Freightliner semitrailer driven by a 34-year-old Tonica, Illinois, man.

The minivan had made a left turn in front of the semi, Westerfield said preliminary investigations showed. Two men in the minivan was killed and declared dead by the Lake County Coroner’s office.

They were identified as Collins Small, 40, and Timothy Small, 38, both of Gary. Coroner's officials said the two men were brothers.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is currently working on accident reconstruction and the investigation is ongoing. Westerfield said no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Traffic Division Sgt. Martens at 219-881-1209.

