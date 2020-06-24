You are the owner of this article.
Two men, armed with guns, robbed Family Dollar, police say
Two men, armed with guns, robbed Family Dollar, police say

GARY – Police were searching early Wednesday for two men who robbed a Family Dollar the day before.

Gary police responded about 4 p.m. Tuesday to the store, at the 1400 block of Massachusetts Street, for a report of an armed robbery, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

There, two men armed with handguns demanded money, then went over a store counter and took cash from a register. The men fled before police arrived, Westerfield said.

Three employees who were inside the store at the time were not injured. No other items were stolen from the store.

Westerfield described the suspects as Black males in their early to mid 20s. One was wearing a black shirt during the incident, and the other was wearing a black hoodie. Both were wearing face masks.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Sgt. Gregory Wolf at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

