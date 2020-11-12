 Skip to main content
Two men carjacked minutes apart in Hammond, police say
Police stock
Times file photo

HAMMOND — Three people carjacked two men at gunpoint within minutes of each other Wednesday night and fled west on Interstate 80/94, police said.

A man was removing items from his trunk about 5 p.m. in the 7400 block of Magoun Avenue when three younger males approached him, pointed a gun at him and took his car, wallet and cellphone, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

While the man spoke with 911 dispatchers, another call came in about a carjacking at a gas station in the 7300 block of Indianapolis Boulevard, police said.

The same three males pointed a gun at a man at a gas pump and took the man’s car and cellphone, Kellogg said.

The males, who were driving the two stolen cars and a third vehicle, were last seen traveling west on the Borman Expressway, police said.

Description of the vehicles were not released.

Anyone with information about the carjackings is asked to call Detective Sgt. Brian Webber at 219-852-2967.

