Two men wanted by FBI in local vehicular homicide; $10,000 reward offered

RIVERDALE — Two men suspected of chasing down and fatally shooting a man in his car last month are wanted by the FBI and Riverdale police.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 — $5,000 each — for information leading to the arrests and convictions of Joshua Bobbitt and Nicholas Morris.

Police allege the pair killed a man during rush hour Dec. 14 at South Halsted Street. The men were traveling on the street and made a U-turn to chase the man, then fired multiple shots into his car, killing him, according to a release from the FBI Chicago office.

Investigators believe the pair stayed to watch the man's vehicle run off the road before fleeing the area.

Bobbitt is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 175 pounds. Morris is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 220 pounds.

The FBI's Chicago office did not disclose the men's ages and residences or the victim's name.

Morris may be being harbored by suspected associates somewhere in Chicago's south suburbs, the FBI said.