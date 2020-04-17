Two more coronavirus deaths reported in Gary, mayor says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GARY — Two more Gary residents have died from coronavirus, the mayor announced Friday.

Gary’s death toll is at seven residents, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said. As of Friday, there were 225 positive coronavirus cases in Gary.

While the stay-at-home order has been extended, the city has begun planning on resuming work and returning to city business after the order has been lifted. Small crews will be called back to work and will resume regular duties while ensuring social distancing is being practiced.

“Gov. Holcomb has joined other Midwestern governors in planning to open up portions of the economy again,” Prince said. “I support the move, but, we will return to our work in an appropriately deliberate manner.”

Prince said residents should continue practicing social distancing as the pandemic is still growing and another surge of cases is expected. He asked the residents travel only for absolutely essential trips to work, grocery stores or for medical reasons.

The age ranges who have had the most positive coronavirus cases are those age 40 to 69 years old, data showed.