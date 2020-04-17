Two more coronavirus deaths reported in Gary, mayor says

GARY — Two more Gary residents have died from coronavirus, the mayor announced Friday.
Gary’s death toll is at seven residents, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said. As of Friday, there were 225 positive coronavirus cases in Gary.
While the stay-at-home order has been extended, the city has begun planning on resuming work and returning to city business after the order has been lifted. Small crews will be called back to work and will resume regular duties while ensuring social distancing is being practiced.
“Gov. Holcomb has joined other Midwestern governors in planning to open up portions of the economy again,” Prince said. “I support the move, but, we will return to our work in an appropriately deliberate manner.”
Prince said residents should continue practicing social distancing as the pandemic is still growing and another surge of cases is expected. He asked the residents travel only for absolutely essential trips to work, grocery stores or for medical reasons.
The age ranges who have had the most positive coronavirus cases are those age 40 to 69 years old, data showed.
“We continue to monitor disturbing trends in the COVID-19 infection data locally and statewide,” Prince said. “It remains extremely important we continue to check on our oldest residents using strong social distancing techniques.”
The mayor also voiced his support of the Genesis Convention Center as an ideal location for a coronavirus field hospital. City officials are continuing communications with state and federal officials through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, he said.
“We continue to work to contain the spread of COVID-19 in and around Gary,” Prince said. “Social distancing works, but we must continue to use good, safe practices. I continue to remind you to check on your neighbors using safe social distancing measures. Please remain calm and patient, and we will get through this together.”
