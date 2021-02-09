Two Purdue Northwest faculty members picked for endowed professorships

A pair of Purdue University Northwest faculty members in the College of Engineering and Sciences have been named to endowed professorships, the school announced Monday.

Scott Bates, associate professor of biological sciences, and John Durocher, associate professor of health studies, were awarded Nils K. Nelson Endowed Professorships.

"Named professorships come from endowments established by donors, and generally highlight areas of excellence at the university," PNW Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs said in a news release.

An $8 million donation from the estate of Nils K. Nelson, a retired PNW professor of organic chemistry, funds the Nelson professorships. The gift also helped fund completion of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building and helped launch the Dr. Nils K. Nelson Memorial Scholarship.

"I am incredibly honored to be recognized in this way by the College of Engineering and Sciences and the university," Bates said. "It was clear Dr. Nelson was very supportive of students and their intellectual curiosity. This endowment will continue his legacy by funding innovative research and supporting students to aid in that research."