Two Schererville parks to again close for improvements

SCHERERVILLE — Two town parks are slated to close again next week for paving.

Rohrman Park will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Aug. 15 while the parking lot is repaved. The work is weather dependent.

Stephens Park also is slated to close for improvements. The closure will begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday and remain in effect until 5 p.m. Aug. 18, weather depending.

During the closure, both the parking lot and walking trail at Stephens Park will be resurfaced.

Both parks have been prepared for the new asphalt and consequently have bumpy and dusty parking lots at this time, the town said in a news release.

To make the projects as safe and efficient as possible, both parks will be closed intermittently while work is underway, the town added. Signage will be posted.