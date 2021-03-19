Two Valpo homes destroyed in overnight fire, officials say

VALPARAISO — Two neighboring homes were destroyed in a fire late Thursday in the city's west side.

Officials say the fire started to one home before spreading to the neighboring one, according to a news release provided Friday by the Valparaiso Fire Department.

The first home to catch fire was totaled in the blaze, while the second was severely damaged. Both homes were evacuated before crews arrived to the scene.

The fire was first discovered by a male resident who was awoken by the sound of wind, then noticed his neighbor's home was on fire and his own home was beginning to ignite due to intense heat, the release states.

Firefighters responded about 11:19 p.m. to the 2600 block of Kerry Drive. An initial report indicated that a single home had caught on fire and that flames were beginning to come from another, the release states.

A crew was en route to another call at the time and redirected their attention to the house fire. When they arrived, they found that one of the homes was engulfed in flames, with smoke and fire coming from the eaves of its west outside wall.