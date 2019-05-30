The first winners of The Times and Chevrolet's 2019 Win a Chevrolet Sweepstakes have already been pulled, but the grand prize drawing is just weeks away.
Four $200 gift cards for vehicle service and accessories were won by Dennis Babiarz and Marilyn White at the Smith Chevy in Lowell, while Calvin Bolen and Keith Pettet won at the Wiers Chevy in DeMotte.
“When Smith Chevy opened back in 1922, we had no way of knowing that we were launching a family business that would thrive for generations to come,” said Jaci Rae, a spokeswoman for the dealership. “What we did know was how very important customer service was, and we always insisted that every customer would be treated like family.”
Twelve others were also awarded gift cards in the run-up to the grand prize drawing in two weeks. All 16 gift card winners are still eligible to win in the final drawing, too. The drawing is June 20.
“Our Chevy Dealers are very excited to award Service Gift Certificates to lucky winners as part of the exciting Equinox / Silverado give away with our partner, The Times," said Mike Hillstrom, executive director of the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevy Dealers Association "Chevrolet ownership is great experience, for sure, but you should only have your service, including oil changes and tire rotations, done by your local Chevy Dealer. These lucky winners will experience the amazing service from our Chevy Dealers.”
Anyone looking to win a brand new 2019 Chevy Silverado or Equinox has until 5 p.m. June 15 to enter. Winners will be selected June 20.
People can enter to win the Chevy SUV or pickup by filling out a form at the local Times office or at participating Chevrolet dealership. You can also enter online at nwitimes.com/promo/chevy_giveaway.
This is the 10th year The Times Media Co. and Northwest Indiana Chevrolet Dealers have teamed up for this contest.
Participating dealerships in this year's sweepstakes are Smith Chevrolet in Lowell and Hammond, Mike Anderson Chevrolet in Merrillville, Harbor Buick Chevrolet GMC in Michigan City, Bosak Chevrolet in Burns Harbor, Team Chevrolet in Valparaiso, Christenson Chevrolet in Highland and Wiers Chevrolet in DeMotte.
Last year, more than 12,000 people entered the sweepstakes.