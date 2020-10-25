Tyler the Yorkie is on the mend after scary case of paralysis

SOUTH HOLLAND — Like any 3-year-old, Tyler just wants to play.
Finally, after a scary time for the Yorkshire terrier's engaged owners, Jamie Johnson, of South Holland, and Michael Barajas, of Orland Park, Tyler is getting back to his old ways.
"He's been champing at the bit to do what he wants to do," Johnson said. "When we go for a walk, he's dragging us. He doesn't want to go home."
"Mentally, he's a little pup," Barajas said. "He wants to go run when the doorbell rings."
It's a far cry from a couple months ago, when Johnson noticed her normally energetic dog was "acting a little strange, a little lethargic."
Johnson took Tyler to a vet, who thought it could be a back or stomach issue.
"By the time we brought him home, he was completely paralyzed (in his back legs)," Johnson said. "My dad took him out of the car, put him on the ground and he fell over."
Johnson and Barajas then took Tyler to an emergency veterinary practice in Chicago, MedVet, where doctors recommended emergency surgery immediately and put the Yorkie's chances of walking again at 50-50.
Tyler was diagnosed with intervertebral disc disease. "A disc had concussed his spinal cord," Johnson said.
It was a scary and eye-opening time.
"On a scale of one to five, with five being the worst, it was a four," Johnson said.
"We both had small dogs our entire life," Barajas said. "Not once have I heard of issues like that."
But Dr. Sofia Cerda-Gonzalez, a neurologist and neurosurgeon at MedVet, said, "it is a very common thing for small and toy breed dogs."
The condition can be brought on by jumping on and off couches, among other things.
The road to recovery included bed rest for several weeks and physical therapy to regain his ability to walk. Like humans recovering from knee injuries, Tyler spent time walking on an underwater treadmill.
"At the three-week mark, he started to get some strength back and was wanting to walk," Johnson said.
Johnson and Barajas wanted to go public with Tyler's story to help educate other dog owners. Cerda-Gonzalez believes that's a good idea.
"I think it's great for people to be aware of it so if they see their dog is having trouble with walking, to know what to expect," she said.
