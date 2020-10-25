Tyler the Yorkie is on the mend after scary case of paralysis

It was a scary and eye-opening time.

"On a scale of one to five, with five being the worst, it was a four," Johnson said.

"We both had small dogs our entire life," Barajas said. "Not once have I heard of issues like that."

But Dr. Sofia Cerda-Gonzalez, a neurologist and neurosurgeon at MedVet, said, "it is a very common thing for small and toy breed dogs."

The condition can be brought on by jumping on and off couches, among other things.

The road to recovery included bed rest for several weeks and physical therapy to regain his ability to walk. Like humans recovering from knee injuries, Tyler spent time walking on an underwater treadmill.

"At the three-week mark, he started to get some strength back and was wanting to walk," Johnson said.

Johnson and Barajas wanted to go public with Tyler's story to help educate other dog owners. Cerda-Gonzalez believes that's a good idea.

"I think it's great for people to be aware of it so if they see their dog is having trouble with walking, to know what to expect," she said.

