Tyrone the parrot goes missing in Northwest Indiana

"It's almost like impossible for me to find him around here because ... I've got trees and forests and open meadows. ... There's just so many places he could be," Brown said. "I mean a dog or a cat is a little easier to spot — they're not flying up in a tree."

Tyrone is bigger than a dove, but smaller than a hawk, Brown said. He is light gray and white with a "fire engine red" tail. Tyrone also whistles, talks in a man's voice and mimics everything.

If someone spots Tyrone, they should try calling his name. If he's close to the ground, someone could try offering him a tortilla chip — his favorite snack.

"A lot of times if we couldn't get him off of us, like if we were trying to clean up the kitchen or something, and he would like to stay on your arm. And the only way we could get him to go back to his cage was to offer him a chip," Brown said. "He kind of he trained us. That's how African greys are. We are their pets, basically. They train us.

If he ever heard me open a bag of tortilla chips right away, he would say, 'Want a chip. Want a chip.'"

Brown said anyone who sees Tyrone should not run after him and try not to startle him, as he is skittish.