Tyrone the parrot goes missing in Northwest Indiana

Tyrone, a 9-year-old African grey parrot, has been missing since March 28.
Kelly Brown, who adopted Tyrone five years ago, said Tyrone often spends time outside with her and her family and typically doesn't fly away.
"He would sit on the patio and never seemed interested in flying away. In fact, he'd get extremely nervous if I walked with him down to get the mail. He would want to go back to the house," Brown said. "We usually kept his wings clipped, but he had not been clipped since last summer. So, his wings may have been strong enough for him to fly by now."
However, something seemed to set him off on the evening of March 28. It was already getting dark, and Tyrone "disappeared into the darkness," near south Dyer/unincorporated St. John Township.
Brown and her family spent five hours looking for Tyrone that evening. They kept searching the next day and through the following week with the help of neighbors and spreading the word through social media and flyers.
"Nobody's been able to find him, which I think is odd. He's used to humans, and I think he would want to go to a human to find food because that's what he's used to. He's not used to finding food on his own," Brown said.
Brown said she has only received one tip about where Tyrone's whereabouts. He was apparently spotted March 29 near Sandy Ridge subdivision in Dyer.
"It's almost like impossible for me to find him around here because ... I've got trees and forests and open meadows. ... There's just so many places he could be," Brown said. "I mean a dog or a cat is a little easier to spot — they're not flying up in a tree."
Tyrone is bigger than a dove, but smaller than a hawk, Brown said. He is light gray and white with a "fire engine red" tail. Tyrone also whistles, talks in a man's voice and mimics everything.
If someone spots Tyrone, they should try calling his name. If he's close to the ground, someone could try offering him a tortilla chip — his favorite snack.
"A lot of times if we couldn't get him off of us, like if we were trying to clean up the kitchen or something, and he would like to stay on your arm. And the only way we could get him to go back to his cage was to offer him a chip," Brown said. "He kind of he trained us. That's how African greys are. We are their pets, basically. They train us.
If he ever heard me open a bag of tortilla chips right away, he would say, 'Want a chip. Want a chip.'"
Brown said anyone who sees Tyrone should not run after him and try not to startle him, as he is skittish.
Anyone with information on Tyrone or his whereabouts should contact Brown at 219-644-7309.
