You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
U.S. 30 crash sends one to trauma center, snarls traffic
breaking urgent

U.S. 30 crash sends one to trauma center, snarls traffic

{{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — One person was taken a local trauma center and there are significant traffic delays in the wake of a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon along U.S. 30 near the Southlake Mall, according to police.

The injured person had to be extricated from a vehicle at the scene, said Hobart Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz.

No other injuries were reported, he said.

Check back with nwi.com for more details as they become available.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: June 22

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts