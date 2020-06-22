U.S. 30 crash sends one to trauma center, snarls traffic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOBART — One person was taken a local trauma center and there are significant traffic delays in the wake of a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon along U.S. 30 near the Southlake Mall, according to police.

The injured person had to be extricated from a vehicle at the scene, said Hobart Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz.

No other injuries were reported, he said.

Check back with nwi.com for more details as they become available.

