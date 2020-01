U.S. 30 and Joliet Street intersection to close Monday

SCHERERVILLE — A popular intersection in Schererville will close early next week for NIPSCO repairs, according to a news release.

The work, slated to begin Monday, will cause detours near the U.S. 30 and Joliet Street intersection, as NIPSCO workers replace electric poles on Joliet Street between U.S. 30 and Kennedy Avenue.

There will be lane closures on the northbound lanes of U.S. 30 and eastbound lane of Joliet Street, near First Financial Bank and Pete's RVs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The right turn lane on U.S. 30 westbound and left turn lane on U.S. 30 eastbound will be closed at the intersection. The eastbound lane of Joliet Street also will be closed.

Drivers looking to turn north on Joliet will be redirected to Austin Avenue.

The work is expected to continue for a week, with lanes expected to reopen during the evening, "when work hours end, around approximately 5 p.m.," the release states.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.