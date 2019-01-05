U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, will make his way through Northwest Indiana in upcoming town forums.
“I am looking forward to the 2019 Town Forums and hearing directly from residents about their issues of concern and how I can best serve and represent their interests this coming year in the 116th Congress,” Visclosky said in a news release.
The forums will take place Jan. 18 and 19 throughout Indiana’s 1st Congressional District.
Town forums on Jan. 18 are as follows:
10 a.m., Michigan City, City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd.
Noon, Porter County Government Center, 155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso
2 p.m., Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road, Portage
4 p.m., Purdue University Northwest, Student Union Library Building Room with a View, 2200 169th St., Hammond
6 p.m., Dyer Town Hall, 1 Town Square
Town forums on Jan. 19 are as follows:
11 a.m., Crown Point Civic Center, 101 S. East St.
1 p.m., The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster
3 p.m., Gary Public Library and Cultural Center, 220 W. Fifth Ave.
5 p.m., Lake Station City Hall, 1969 Central Ave.
