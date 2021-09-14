U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly touts American Rescue Plan's lifeline to local restaurants

MATTESON — Like a lot of other restaurants and small businesses, Bergstein's NY Deli was hard-hit by various pandemic protocols like the lockdown and indoor dining ban.

But Bergstein's was one of the many eateries to get a lifeline from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which is part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan. The deli received $97,359.

Bergstein's co-owner Alice Davis told her restaurant's survival story Monday at a news conference organized by U.S. Rep. Donna Kelly (D-2nd), whose district extends from Chicago's Southeast Side through the south suburbs and into rural Kankakee County.

"Funding was a huge support that kept us in business," Davis said. "I don't think we would be open if not for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. It was a difficult time.

"We did not know how we were going to keep open. Employees are like family to us, and we had to think of their health concerns. Everyone got paid and they stuck with us."

Chicago Heights Mayor David Gonzalez noted how important local merchants are for municipalities like his.