U.S. Representative Robin Kelly condemns raid on Capitol

Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly condemned the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump and the events leading up to it as "shameful" and "frightening" in a statement released late Wednesday night.

Kelly, a Democrat whose Second District ranges from Chicago's Southeast Side through the south suburbs into Kankakee County, said: "What we witnessed today was an attack on our democracy. But let's be clear — violent mobs attacking and desecrating our Capitol was not the most disgraceful or frightening part of January 6.

"It was the shameful sight of a failed president inciting those mobs in a pathetic attempt to overthrow our government as his last desperate attempt to cling to power."

Kelly added: "The time has come to look deep within our collective psyche to determine how a man willing to destroy our nation was enabled for so long. Donald Trump sought to carry this nation to the brink. But he failed.