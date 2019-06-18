CHICAGO — The Little Calumet River Underground Railroad Project presents Hike the Freedom Trail night hike from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday.
Join the hike and hear the tale of escaped slaves/"Freedom Seekers" who came through this area prior to the Civil War, who often found refuge and replenishment from local abolitionists.
One of those was the Jan Ton family, which owned a farm near Beaubien Woods Forest Preserve on the Little Calumet River.
The focus of the hike is teaching participants about the Underground Railroad history in the Region.
Professor Larry McClellan, authority on the Underground Railroad in Northern Illinois, and Tom Shepherd, of the Little Calumet River Underground Railroad Project, will be narrators for this hike/tour.
The narrated tour and hike will depart from the Beaubien Woods boat launch and will last roughly two hours. Part of the trip is done by bus. Partially done by bus.
The launch area is roughly 134th and the Little Calumet River. There is plenty of free parking.
Participants are asked to bring a flashlight or lantern. There is a moderate amount of walking. Dress for the weather.
There is no cost for the tour, but guests must pre-register. Call Tom Shepherd 773-370-3305 or email tomshepherd2001@yahoo.com.