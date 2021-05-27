Unemployment dips in Northwest Indiana, but Lake County still has state's highest jobless rate by wide margin

LaPorte County ranked third highest out of Indiana's 92 counties at 6% unemployment in April, which was down from 6.6% in March and down significantly from 20.2% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

Porter County's unemployment fell to 4.8% in April, down from 5.2% in March and from 17.5% at the same point a year earlier.

Overall, Indiana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stayed steady at 3.9% in April, unchanged from the previous month but down from 16.9% at the same time the previous year, while the U.S. unemployment rate rose to 6.1%, up from 6% the previous month but down from 14.8% at the same point a year earlier, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unemployment climbed as high as 12% in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession in the late 2000s, but it had been significantly higher in Northwest Indiana during the pandemic, following stay-at-home orders meant to stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 600,000 Americans thus far. More than one out of 10 Region residents on average were out of work for months.