Unemployment dips in Northwest Indiana

LaPorte County ranked third highest of Indiana's 92 counties at 5.8% unemployment in July, which was down from 6.2% in June, and down significantly from 11.9% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

Porter County's unemployment declined to 4.8% in July, down from 5.2% in June, and down from 10.7% at the same point a year earlier.

Overall, Indiana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stayed steady at 4.1% in July, the same as in June but down from 8.9% at the same time the previous year. The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 5.7%, down from 6.1% the previous month and down from 10.5% at the same point a year earlier, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unemployment climbed as high as 12% in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession in the late 2000s, but it had been significantly higher in Northwest Indiana during the pandemic following stay-at-home orders meant to stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 645,000 Americans. More than one out of 10 Region residents on average were out of work for months.