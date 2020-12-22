Unemployment falls across Northwest Indiana, but Lake County has worst joblessness in state

Unemployment fell across Northwest Indiana last month to the lowest point since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but Lake County had the highest jobless rate in the state at 7.4%.

LaPorte County ranked third in joblessness statewide, while Porter County ranked 14th.

Cities in north Lake County were especially hard-hit by the economic fallout of COVID-19. More than 15% of people were still unemployed in Gary and 11% in East Chicago in November, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Unemployment also nearly reached double digits in Michigan City.

The jobless rate peaked at a staggering 19.4% in April but fell to 6.6% in November across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was 6.9% in October and just 4.1% in November a year prior.

In November, Lake County had the Hoosier state's highest jobless rate at 7.4%, down from 7.8% in October but up significantly from 4.4% in November 2019. LaPorte County ranked third highest out of Indiana's 92 counties at 6.9% unemployment in November, which was down from 7% in October but up significantly from 3.7% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}