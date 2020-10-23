Unemployment falls across Northwest Indiana to lowest point since pandemic started

Unemployment fell across Northwest Indiana last month to the lowest point since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Northwest Indiana, however, suffered some of the highest joblessness in the Hoosier state in September. Lake and LaPorte counties ranked number one and three in joblessness statewide, while Porter County ranked 10th.

Cities in north Lake County were especially hard-hit by the economic fallout of COVID-19. More than 15% of people were still unemployed in Gary, 12% in East Chicago and 9% in Hammond in September, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The jobless rate peaked at a staggering 19.4% in April, but fell to 7.9% in September across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was 8.7% in August and just 3.9% in September a year prior.

In September, Lake County had the Hoosier state's highest jobless rate at 8.7%, down from 9.5% in August but up significantly from 4.2% in September 2019. LaPorte County ranked third highest out of Indiana's 92 counties at 7.7% unemployment in September, which was down from 8.5% in August but up significantly from just 3.5% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.