Unemployment falls across Northwest Indiana to lowest point since pandemic started

Unemployment fell across Northwest Indiana last month to the lowest point since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Northwest Indiana, however, suffered some of the highest joblessness in the Hoosier state in September. Lake and LaPorte counties ranked number one and three in joblessness statewide, while Porter County ranked 10th.
Cities in north Lake County were especially hard-hit by the economic fallout of COVID-19. More than 15% of people were still unemployed in Gary, 12% in East Chicago and 9% in Hammond in September, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The jobless rate peaked at a staggering 19.4% in April, but fell to 7.9% in September across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was 8.7% in August and just 3.9% in September a year prior.
In September, Lake County had the Hoosier state's highest jobless rate at 8.7%, down from 9.5% in August but up significantly from 4.2% in September 2019. LaPorte County ranked third highest out of Indiana's 92 counties at 7.7% unemployment in September, which was down from 8.5% in August but up significantly from just 3.5% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.
Porter County's unemployment dropped to 6.4% in September, down from 7.2% in August but up from 3.3% at the same point a year earlier. It was the eight highest jobless rate statewide.
Overall, Indiana's unemployment rate fell to 6.2% in September, down from 6.4% the previous month, while the U.S. unemployment rate stood at 7.7%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Unemployment climbed as high as 12% in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession more than a decade ago, but had been significantly higher in Northwest Indiana during the pandemic, following stay-at-home orders meant to stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 220,000 Americans thus far. More than one out of 10 Region residents on average were out of work for months.
In September, joblessness fell in every Northwest Indiana City and town in which it's tracked. In the Calumet Region, Gary had the highest jobless rate of 15.7%, East Chicago the second highest of 12.9%, Michigan City the third highest of 10.9%, and Merrillville the fourth highest of 10.6%. Valparaiso had lowest jobless rate locally at 5.9%, with Schererville following close behind at 6.2%.
