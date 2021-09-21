Unemployment falls across Northwest Indiana

Porter County's unemployment declined to 4.2% in August, down from 4.8% in July, and down from 7.9% at the same point a year earlier.

Overall, Indiana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stayed steady at 4.1% in August, the same as in the previous two months but down from 7.3% at the same time the previous year. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 5.2%, down from 5.4% the previous month and down from 8.4% at the same point a year earlier, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unemployment climbed as high as 12% in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession in the late 2000s, but it had been significantly higher in Northwest Indiana during the pandemic following stay-at-home orders meant to stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 690,000 Americans. More than one out of 10 Region residents on average were out of work for months.

In August, joblessness fell across in Northwest Indiana, dropping by 2.9 percentage points in East Chicago and 2.8 percentage points in Gary.

In the Calumet Region, Gary had the highest jobless rate of 12.8%, East Chicago the second highest at 11%, Hammond the third highest at 8.3% and Merrillville the fourth highest at 8.1%.