Unemployment falls across Northwest Indiana

Unemployment fell across Northwest Indiana in August, though the Region still had some of the highest jobless rates in the state.
Lake County ranked second in joblessness statewide. LaPorte County was third, and Porter County 21st.
Cities in north Lake County have been especially hard hit by the continuing economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 10% of the population was unemployed in Gary and East Chicago, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The jobless rate peaked at nearly 20% in Northwest Indiana in April 2020, but largely has been declining since then. The jobless rate fell 1.1 percentage points to 5.9% in August 2021 across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was 7% the previous month and 9.6% in August 2020, not long after lockdowns were imposed at the onset of the pandemic.
In August, Lake County had the Hoosier State's highest jobless rate at 6.7%, down from 8.1% from the previous month, and down significantly from 10.6% during the depth of the coronavirus downturn in August 2020. Howard County, where the similarly blue-collar manufacturing town of Kokomo is located, had the highest jobless rate at 6.8%.
LaPorte County ranked third highest of Indiana's 92 counties at 5.4% unemployment in August, which was down from 5.9% in July, and down significantly from 9.4% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.
Porter County's unemployment declined to 4.2% in August, down from 4.8% in July, and down from 7.9% at the same point a year earlier.
Overall, Indiana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stayed steady at 4.1% in August, the same as in the previous two months but down from 7.3% at the same time the previous year. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 5.2%, down from 5.4% the previous month and down from 8.4% at the same point a year earlier, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Unemployment climbed as high as 12% in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession in the late 2000s, but it had been significantly higher in Northwest Indiana during the pandemic following stay-at-home orders meant to stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 690,000 Americans. More than one out of 10 Region residents on average were out of work for months.
In August, joblessness fell across in Northwest Indiana, dropping by 2.9 percentage points in East Chicago and 2.8 percentage points in Gary.
In the Calumet Region, Gary had the highest jobless rate of 12.8%, East Chicago the second highest at 11%, Hammond the third highest at 8.3% and Merrillville the fourth highest at 8.1%.
Valparaiso had the lowest jobless rate in the Region at 3.5%, followed by Crown Point at 4.4% and Schererville at 4.7%.