Unemployment falls all across Northwest Indiana, now under 3% in Porter County, Crown Point and Schererville

LaPorte County ranked third highest of Indiana's 92 counties at 3.4% unemployment in October, which was down from 3.8% in September, and down significantly from 6.9% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

Porter County's unemployment declined to 2.6% in October, down from 2.9% in September, and down from 5.3% at the same point a year earlier.

Overall, Indiana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 3.3% in October, down from 3.5% the previous month and 5.6% at the same time the previous year. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 4.6%, down from 4.8% the previous month and down from 6.9% at the same point a year earlier, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unemployment climbed as high as 12% in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession in the late 2000s, but it had been significantly higher in Northwest Indiana during the pandemic following stay-at-home orders meant to stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 797,000 Americans and nearly 5.2 million people around the globe. More than one out of 10 Region residents on average were out of work for months.