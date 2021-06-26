Unemployment in double digits in 4 Region cities

LaPorte County ranked third highest of Indiana's 92 counties at 6.2% unemployment in May, which was up from 6.1% in April, but down significantly from 15.2% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

Porter County's unemployment rose to 5.3% in May, up from 4.8% in April, but down from 13.8% at the same point a year earlier.

Overall, Indiana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ticked up to 4% in May, up from at 3.9% in April and down from 12% at the same time the previous year. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 5.8%, down from 6.1% the previous month and down from 13.3% at the same point a year earlier, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unemployment climbed as high as 12% in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession in the late 2000s, but it had been significantly higher in Northwest Indiana during the pandemic following stay-at-home orders meant to stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 618,000 Americans. More than one out of 10 Region residents on average were out of work for months.

In May, joblessness rose in every Northwest Indiana city and town except East Chicago, where it ticked down from 13.4% in April to 13.3% in May.