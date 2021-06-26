Unemployment in double digits in 4 Region cities

Unemployment rose across Northwest Indiana in May, eclipsing double digits in Gary, East Chicago, Hammond and Merrillville.
People were out of work at a higher percentage in the Region than across the rest of the state. Lake County ranked first in joblessness statewide. LaPorte County was third, and Porter County eighth.
Cities in north Lake County were especially hard-hit by the continuing economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 10% of the population was unemployed in Gary, East Chicago, Hammond and Merrillville in May, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The jobless rate peaked at nearly 20% in Northwest Indiana in April 2020, but largely has been declining since then. The jobless rate rose 0.5% to 7.3% in May 2021 across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was 6.8% the previous month and 15.6% in May 2020, not long after lockdowns were imposed at the onset of the pandemic.
In May, Lake County had the Hoosier State's highest jobless rate at 8.3%, up from 7.7% from the previous month, but down significantly from 16.6% during the depth of the coronavirus downturn in May 2020. Howard County, where the similarly blue-collar manufacturing town of Kokomo is located in north-central Indiana, has the state's second-highest jobless rate of 7.7%.
LaPorte County ranked third highest of Indiana's 92 counties at 6.2% unemployment in May, which was up from 6.1% in April, but down significantly from 15.2% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.
Porter County's unemployment rose to 5.3% in May, up from 4.8% in April, but down from 13.8% at the same point a year earlier.
Overall, Indiana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ticked up to 4% in May, up from at 3.9% in April and down from 12% at the same time the previous year. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 5.8%, down from 6.1% the previous month and down from 13.3% at the same point a year earlier, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Unemployment climbed as high as 12% in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession in the late 2000s, but it had been significantly higher in Northwest Indiana during the pandemic following stay-at-home orders meant to stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 618,000 Americans. More than one out of 10 Region residents on average were out of work for months.
In May, joblessness rose in every Northwest Indiana city and town except East Chicago, where it ticked down from 13.4% in April to 13.3% in May.
In the Calumet Region, Gary had the highest jobless rate of 15.6%, East Chicago the second highest at 13.3%, Merrillville the third highest at 10.5% and Hammond the fourth highest at 10%.
Valparaiso had the lowest jobless rate in the Region at 4.7%, followed by Crown Point at 5.1% and Schererville at 5.2%.