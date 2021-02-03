Unemployment plummets across Northwest Indiana, but Lake County still has highest joblessness in state

Unemployment plummeted across Northwest Indiana last month to the lowest point since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but Lake County had the highest jobless rate in the state at 6.4%.

LaPorte County ranked second in joblessness statewide, while Porter County ranked 15th.

Cities in north Lake County were especially hard-hit by the economic fallout of COVID-19. More than 12% of people were still unemployed in Gary and more than 10% in East Chicago in December, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The jobless rate peaked at a staggering 19.4% in April but fell to 5.7% in November across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was 6.7% in November and just 4.4% in December a year prior.

In December, Lake County had the Hoosier state's highest jobless rate at 6.4%, down from 7.5% in November but up significantly from 4.8% in December 2019. LaPorte County ranked third highest out of Indiana's 92 counties at 5.9% unemployment in December, which was down from 6.9% in November but up significantly from 4.1% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.