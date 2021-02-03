Unemployment plummets across Northwest Indiana, but Lake County still has highest joblessness in state

Unemployment plummeted across Northwest Indiana last month to the lowest point since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but Lake County had the highest jobless rate in the state at 6.4%.
LaPorte County ranked second in joblessness statewide, while Porter County ranked 15th.
Cities in north Lake County were especially hard-hit by the economic fallout of COVID-19. More than 12% of people were still unemployed in Gary and more than 10% in East Chicago in December, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The jobless rate peaked at a staggering 19.4% in April but fell to 5.7% in November across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was 6.7% in November and just 4.4% in December a year prior.
In December, Lake County had the Hoosier state's highest jobless rate at 6.4%, down from 7.5% in November but up significantly from 4.8% in December 2019. LaPorte County ranked third highest out of Indiana's 92 counties at 5.9% unemployment in December, which was down from 6.9% in November but up significantly from 4.1% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.
Porter County's unemployment dropped to 4.2% in December, down from 5.2% in November but up from 3.5% at the same point a year earlier.
Overall, Indiana's unemployment rate fell to 4% in December, down from 4.9% the previous month, while the U.S. unemployment rate stood at 6.5%, up from 6.4%, the previous month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Unemployment climbed as high as 12% in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession more than a decade ago, but had been significantly higher in Northwest Indiana during the pandemic, following stay-at-home orders meant to stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 450,000 Americans thus far. More than one out of 10 Region residents on average were out of work for months.
In December, joblessness fell in every Northwest Indiana city and town in which it's tracked. In the Calumet Region, Gary had the highest jobless rate of 12.8%, East Chicago the second highest of 10.3%, Michigan City the third highest of 8.2%, and Merrillville the fourth highest of 7.3%.
Valparaiso and Crown Point tied for the lowest jobless rate in the Region at 3.9%, followed by Schererville at 4.2%.
