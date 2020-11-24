Unemployment plummets across Northwest Indiana

Unemployment fell across Northwest Indiana last month to the lowest point since the COVID-19 pandemic started, but remained in double digits in Gary and East Chicago.

Northwest Indiana suffered some of the highest joblessness in the Hoosier state in October. Lake and LaPorte counties ranked number two and four in joblessness statewide, while Porter County ranked 18th.

Cities in north Lake County were especially hard-hit by the economic fallout of COVID-19. More than 14% of people were still unemployed in Gary and 11% in East Chicago in October, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Unemployment remained above 9% in Michigan City.

The jobless rate peaked at a staggering 19.4% in April but fell to 6.3% in October across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was 7.8% in September and just 3.9% in October a year prior.