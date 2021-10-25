Unemployment plummets all across Northwest Indiana

LaPorte County ranked fifth highest of Indiana's 92 counties at 4.6% unemployment in September, which was down from 5.4% in August, and down significantly from 8% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

Porter County's unemployment declined to 3.6% in September, down from 4.2% in August, and down from 6.5% at the same point a year earlier.

Overall, Indiana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 4% in September, down from 4.1% the previous month and 6.3% at the same time the previous year. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, down from 5.2% the previous month and down from 7.7% at the same point a year earlier, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unemployment climbed as high as 12% in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession in the late 2000s, but it had been significantly higher in Northwest Indiana during the pandemic following stay-at-home orders meant to stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 755,000 Americans and nearly 5 million people around the globe. More than one out of 10 Region residents on average were out of work for months.