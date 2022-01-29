 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Unemployment plunges across Northwest Indiana, down to just 2.1% in Gary metro

Unemployment plunges across Northwest Indiana, down to just 2.1% in Gary metro

A now hiring sign is shown at a McDonald's in Rensselaer.

 Joseph S. Pete

Unemployment fell again across Northwest Indiana in December, hovering just over 2% across the entire Gary metro area, which covers most of the Region.

The Region still had some of the highest jobless rates in the state, as it usually does. Lake County ranked first in joblessness statewide. LaPorte County was fourth, and Porter County 25th, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The jobless rate peaked at nearly 20% in Northwest Indiana in April 2020, but largely has been declining since then.

The jobless rate fell 1.1 percentage points to 2.1% in December 2021 across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was 3.2% the previous month and 6.3% in December 2020.

In December, Lake County had the Hoosier State's highest jobless rate at 2.5%, down from 3.7% from the previous month, and down significantly from 7.1% during December 2020. It took back the top spot from Howard County, where the similarly blue-collar manufacturing town of Kokomo is located.

LaPorte County ranked fourth highest of Indiana's 92 counties at 1.9% unemployment in December, which was down from 2.9% in November, and down significantly from 6.5% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

Porter County's unemployment declined to 1.4% in December, down from 2.3% in November, and down from 4.7% at the same point a year earlier.

Overall, Indiana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 2.7% in December, down from 3% the previous month and 4.6% at the same time the previous year. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, down from 4.2% the previous month and down from 6.7% at the same point a year earlier, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unemployment climbed as high as 12% in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession in the late 2000s, but it had been significantly higher in Northwest Indiana during the pandemic following stay-at-home orders meant to stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 900,000 Americans and nearly 5.6 million people around the globe. More than one out of 10 Region residents on average were out of work for months.

In December, joblessness fell across in Northwest Indiana, dropping by 3.3 percentage points in Gary, 2.3% in East Chicago, 1.7% in Merrillville and 1.6% in Michigan City.

In the Calumet Region, Gary had the highest jobless rate of 4.9%, East Chicago the second highest at 4.2%, Merrillville the third highest at 2.8% and Michigan City the fourth highest at 2.4%.

Valparaiso had the lowest jobless rate in the Region at 1.4%, followed by Schererville at 1.4% and Crown Point at 1.7%.

NWI unemployment rates

Local unemployment rates in December; change from November:

  • Crown Point: 1.7%; down from 2.1% in November

  • East Chicago: 4.2%; down from 6.5% in November

  • Gary: 4.9%; down from 8.2% in November

  • Hammond: 2.8%; down from 4% in November

  • Hobart: 3%; down from 3.6% in November

  • Merrillville: 2.8%; down from 4.5% in November

  • Michigan City: 2.4%; down from 4% in November

  • Portage: 1.9%; down from 3% in November

  • Schererville: 1.5%; down from 2.3% in November

  • Valparaiso: 1.4%; down from 2.2% in November

Note: Data were not adjusted for seasonal employment variations.

Source: Indiana Department of Workforce Development

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

