Unemployment plunges across Northwest Indiana, down to just 3.2% in Gary metro

Unemployment fell again across Northwest Indiana in November, declining under 3% in Porter and LaPorte counties and hovering just over 3% across the entire Gary metro area, which covers most of the Region.

The Region still had some of the highest jobless rates in the state, as it usually does. Lake County ranked second in joblessness statewide. LaPorte County was fifth, and Porter County 14th.

Cities in north Lake County have been especially hard hit by the continuing economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 7.5% of the workforce remained unemployed in Gary and more than 6% was out of work and looking in East Chicago, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The jobless rate peaked at nearly 20% in Northwest Indiana in April 2020, but largely has been declining since then. The jobless rate fell 0.7 percentage points to 3.2% in November 2021 across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was 3.7% the previous month and 6.7% in November 2020.